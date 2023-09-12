Urip Kutha

Pokémon Go: Mankey Bisa Mengilap!

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Summary:

In Pokémon Go, players have the opportunity to encounter the pig monkey Pokémon, Mankey, in the wild. The exciting news is that Mankey can also be shiny! This means that players have a chance to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon, which has a different coloration than the regular one. Along with Mankey, its evolution, Primeape, can also be shiny.

With the potential introduction of Annihilape, the final evolution of Mankey and Primeape from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it is advised to start collecting Mankey candy in anticipation of this evolution. The early releases of Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon Go suggest that Annihilape may join the roster soon.

The shiny rate for Mankey in Pokémon Go is approximately one in 500, according to research conducted by The Silph Road. However, Mankey does not have a “permaboost,” meaning it is not a rare spawn and does not have a boosted shiny rate. Attracting more shiny Pokémon is based on random chance, as shiny Pokémon catch rates are determined by developer Niantic and are typically only boosted during special events or raids.

To keep track of available shiny Pokémon, players can refer to LeekDuck’s list, which provides a visual guide of all the existing shiny Pokémon.

For more tips and guides on Pokémon Go, Polygon offers a wealth of resources to enhance your gameplay.

Definisi:
– Shiny Pokémon: Pokémon with alternate coloration that are rarer than their regular counterparts.
– Candy: A resource in Pokémon Go that can be collected by capturing Pokémon of a specific species and used to evolve or power up Pokémon.

sumber:
- The Silph Road (liwat Wayback Machine)
– LeekDuck
- Poligon

