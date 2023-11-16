Apple Music Classical: Expanding Accessibility and Enhancing the Listening Experience

Apple Music Classical continues to evolve and cater to the needs of classical music enthusiasts. The recent v1.1 update, available on the App Store, brings forth an exciting range of enhancements that ensure a rich and immersive musical journey.

One notable addition is the new design specifically tailored for iPad users. With an optimized layout that takes full advantage of the larger display, the app now features a navigation sidebar for seamless navigation and a media controls toolbar for ease of access during playback.

While classical music can be accessed through the standard Music app library, Apple Music Classical offers a distinct set of design elements curated specifically for classical enthusiasts. This includes an abundance of metadata for recordings, providing in-depth information about composers and conductors. Additionally, the app offers enhanced search capabilities that allow users to delve into classical music with greater precision. Specially curated playlists and recommendations further contribute to a personalized listening experience.

Apple Music Classical also offers high-quality streaming of classical music, supporting up to 192 kHz Hi-Res Lossless audio. Although it necessitates an always-on internet connection, this streaming feature guarantees unparalleled audio fidelity for the most discerning listeners. However, it’s worth noting that offline downloading of songs for offline listening is not supported.

The v1.1 release marks a significant milestone for Apple Music Classical, representing the first major update since the app’s introduction in May. Previous updates primarily focused on minor bug fixes, while this latest release expands its availability to iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms, making it accessible to a broader range of classical music enthusiasts.

