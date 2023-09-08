Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

News

Apple Mbukak Aplikasi kanggo Kamp Pengusaha kanggo Pendiri sing Kurang Diwakili

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Apple Mbukak Aplikasi kanggo Kamp Pengusaha kanggo Pendiri sing Kurang Diwakili

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By Gabriel Botha

Post web

News

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Penggiling Lantai Global

Sep 11, 2023
News

Dampak Nanokatalis ing Industri Teknologi Global: Laporan Komprehensif

Sep 11, 2023
News

Watesan Fisika: Prediksi sing Ora Bisa Diprediksi

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

News

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Penggiling Lantai Global

Sep 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Ngalih Apple menyang USB-C ing iPhone 15: Pamindhahan sing Dipeksa, Nanging Mupangate

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami kanggo Sembelit

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Resmi Didhukung Mods Rawuh ing 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar