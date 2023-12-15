Small business owners in Andersonville are banding together to protest Foxtrot’s plans to open a new location in the neighborhood. The Chicago-based upscale convenience store has faced fierce opposition from local businesses, who argue that the influx of chain stores is harming the community.

Mia Sakai, owner of Ándale Market, a locally owned curated corner store, is particularly concerned about Foxtrot’s move to open on Clark Street. She claims that Foxtrot has shopped at her store, replicated her products, and contracted with the same vendors, effectively undermining her business.

To rally against Foxtrot’s plans, Sakai led an effort that resulted in a letter, signed by 41 small business owners representing 35 local businesses, being sent to city officials opposing Foxtrot’s entry into the neighborhood. Additionally, a public petition against Foxtrot’s plans has gained nearly 1,400 signatures.

The opposition to Foxtrot is part of a broader pushback against the increasing presence of national chain stores in Andersonville. The neighborhood, known for its “shop local” ethos, has seen notable chains such as Warby Parker, Jeni’s Ice Cream, and Taco Bell open locations, displacing long-standing local businesses.

Critics argue that chain stores negatively impact the community by diverting money away from local businesses. The ability of chains to absorb losses and make up for them through other means, such as e-commerce or profits from other locations, also puts small businesses at a disadvantage.

Foxtrot’s interest in Andersonville comes as the company has raised significant funding for expansion into other cities. The proposed store in Andersonville would feature on-premise alcohol consumption, outdoor seating, and delivery services.

While Foxtrot has reached out to neighbors and officials in an attempt to garner support, the community remains steadfast in its opposition. Small business owners fear that the entrance of Foxtrot and other chain stores will further erode the unique and independent character of Andersonville.