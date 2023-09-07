Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

News

Aldi Ngenalke Wonder Spray Anyar minangka Alternatif Terjangkau kanggo Warna Wow Dream Coat Spray

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Aldi Ngenalke Wonder Spray Anyar minangka Alternatif Terjangkau kanggo Warna Wow Dream Coat Spray

Aldi’s Health & Beauty brand, Lacura, is set to release an innovative hair product that is poised to save hair lovers £22 compared to the popular Color Wow Dream Coat Spray. The new wonder spray, priced at £4.99 for a 200ml bottle, promises to transform frizzy hair, provide humidity protection, and offer long-lasting effects. The product is set to hit Aldi stores on September 7th, but availability will be limited.

The Lacura Wonder Spray is specially formulated with advanced ingredients like Calendula Officinalis Flower Water, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, and Glycolic Acid. This high-performing formulation aims to deliver frizz-free textures, heat and humidity protection, as well as absorb excess oil for a refreshed look. It also claims to provide a smooth and shiny finish that can last up to three days.

The timing of this release couldn’t be better, as the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray has gained popularity through social media platforms like TikTok, accumulating over 263 million views with the hashtag #ColorWow. It is highly favored by celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. However, with the Lacura Wonder Spray, consumers can enjoy similar benefits at a fraction of the cost, with a savings of £17.01 or 82% compared to the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray.

For fans of affordable yet effective hair care products, the Lacura Wonder Spray provides a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance. This dermatologically tested and cruelty-free wonder spray will be available in Aldi stores starting September 7th, but interested buyers should act quickly to secure their bottle.

sumber:

[1] Instagram.com

[2] Instagram.com

[3] TikTok.com

[4] Colorwowhair.com

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

News

Pentinge Nggunakake Server Proxy kanggo WhatsApp ing Android lan iOS

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Micro LED: Babagan sabanjure ing Teknologi Tampilan Smartphone lan Tablet

Sep 11, 2023
News

Frontier Anyar Telemedicine: Kepiye AI Ngowahi Diagnostik Medis

Sep 11, 2023

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Teknologi

Ngenalke Procreate Dreams: Aplikasi Animasi Anyar kanggo iPad

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Tata Consultancy Services Partners karo Sistem Dassault kanggo Proyek Jantung Urip

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Peran Penting Regulator Platform Digital ing Tanggepan Nasional kanggo AI

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Mundhak Utangan Digital ing Kutha Tier-3

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar