Vivo has already launched the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones in India earlier this year. However, it seems that the company is not done with the T2 series just yet. Reports suggest that Vivo is working on a new ‘Pro’ variant, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, which could be the latest addition to the lineup.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. This new smartphone is said to offer fast charging and may be available in two memory configurations. It is also rumored to be sold exclusively on Flipkart, with an expected price of around Rs. 23,999.

The smartphone has allegedly achieved a score of 6,00,000 on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu. The two memory variants could include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. However, Vivo has not yet confirmed the launch or released any official specifications for the Vivo T2 Pro 5G.

The Vivo T2 series already includes the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. These smartphones were launched in April and run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The Vivo T2 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, while the Vivo T2x 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The T2 5G starts at Rs. 18,999, while the T2x 5G starts at Rs. 12,999.

As of now, it remains to be seen when Vivo will officially announce the Vivo T2 Pro 5G and provide more details about its specifications and availability.

Sumber: 91Mobiles