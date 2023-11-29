Ilmuwan Gunakake Kembang Tropis kanggo Revolusi Proses Pengembangan Obat

In an exciting breakthrough, researchers at the University of Bath have harnessed the unique properties of a tropical flower to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry’s approach to drug development. Inspired by nature, the team focused on creating more stable and effective drugs using a technique derived from the Oldenlandia affinis, a small purple flower.

Traditionally, drug treatments target disease-related proteins to block their activity, but there are limitations to using small molecules for this purpose, particularly in blocking protein interactions. To overcome these limitations, the pharmaceutical industry is now exploring the use of small proteins called peptides, which could lead to improved drug discovery.

One of the challenges with peptides and proteins as drug candidates is their structural vulnerability. They are prone to unraveling, sensitive to high temperatures, and struggle to penetrate cells where many significant drug targets reside. However, the University of Bath team has developed a novel solution to these issues.

The technique involves creating “cyclic” proteins and peptides by joining their start and end points, enhancing their stability against heat and chemicals and facilitating easier cell penetration. To achieve this, the researchers utilized the enzyme OaAEP1 from Oldenlandia affinis, modifying it and integrating it into bacterial cells for mass production. This innovative approach offers higher yields, uses sustainable biologically-friendly reagents, simplifies the process, and reduces costs.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of their method, the researchers applied their bacterial OaAEP1 technology to a protein called DHFR. They found that linking the protein’s head and tail ends increased its temperature resistance while maintaining its normal function.

This discovery holds significant implications for the drug discovery industry. Professor Jody Mason from the University of Bath’s Department of Life Sciences emphasized the importance of this breakthrough, stating that cyclization makes proteins and peptides much more robust, and harnessing the superpower of the Oldenlandia plant allows for the creation of a powerful tool that will aid in drug discovery.

The potential applications of this technique extend beyond the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Simon Tang, a research associate in the University of Bath Department of Life Sciences, highlighted its relevance in the food industry, detergent industry, biotechnology, and bioenergy production.

The researchers have filed a patent for this groundbreaking technique. Their study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society Gold, marks a significant step forward in drug development and opens new doors for more effective and accessible treatments.

Pitakonan Paling Sering

What is the significance of using the tropical flower in drug development?

The tropical flower, Oldenlandia affinis, possesses a unique quality of naturally creating cyclic proteins as part of its defense mechanism. By harnessing this superpower and modifying the flower’s enzyme, scientists at the University of Bath have developed a technique that allows for the creation of more stable and effective drugs.

Why are cyclic proteins and peptides important in drug development?

Cyclic proteins and peptides offer improved stability against heat and chemicals, making them more robust as drug candidates. They also facilitate easier cell penetration, which is crucial for targeting disease-related proteins and delivering the desired therapeutic effects.

How does the new technique simplify the drug development process?

The new technique developed by the researchers at the University of Bath involves using bacterial cells to produce cyclic proteins and peptides. This approach offers higher yields, uses sustainable reagents, and reduces the number of steps required in the production process, making it simpler and more cost-effective.

What other industries could benefit from this breakthrough?

In addition to the pharmaceutical industry, the food industry, detergent industry, biotechnology sector, and bioenergy production can all potentially benefit from this breakthrough. The technique’s applications extend beyond drug development, offering opportunities for innovation and improved processes in various fields.