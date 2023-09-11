Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Teknologi

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Rawuh ing PS5 lan Xbox Series

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Rawuh ing PS5 lan Xbox Series

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Sources: Gematsu

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Teknologi

Jepang Ngembangake Mesin Roket Bahan Bakar Metana kanggo Peluncuran 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Penjualan Temokake Samsung: Entuk Stasiun SmartThings Samsung mung $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Decluttering: Ngilangi Keluwihan

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Gen sing Diwarisake saka Neanderthal Ningkatake Risiko Covid-19 Parah, Panliten Panliten

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Advokasi kanggo Punah: Kamulyan Neanderthal

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asal-Usul Kuna: Mbukak Misteri Masa Lalu

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tamil Nadu Nglaporake Siji Kasus COVID-19 Anyar kanthi Tingkat Positivitas Tes Nol

Sep 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar