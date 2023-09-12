Urip Kutha

Razorpay Entuk BillMe kanggo Ningkatake Keterlibatan Pelanggan

Fintech platform Razorpay has announced its acquisition of Mumbai-based startup BillMe, a digital invoicing and customer engagement company. The partnership aims to empower businesses with a hybrid model for better interaction with end consumers. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Razorpay’s Managing Director and Co-founder, Shashank Kumar, stated that the collaboration with BillMe will allow the company to leverage its merchant relationships and market knowledge, enabling offline retail brands to grow faster and gain seamless access to omnichannel payment solutions.

Founded in 2018 by Kuber Pritmani, Jai Hemrajani, and Rupam Jain, BillMe has already served over 4,000 businesses and 15,000 retail Points of Sale (POS). Pritmani, Co-founder of BillMe, expressed excitement about the mutual synergies between the two companies and their shared vision of co-transforming customer engagement. He believes that this partnership will have a significant impact and enhance the overall experience for end-consumers.

This acquisition marks the eighth for Razorpay and its first since its recent expansion into omnichannel payments with the acquisition of Ezetap, a digital payments company.

The collaboration between Razorpay and BillMe signifies the continued growth and consolidation within the fintech industry. By combining their strengths, they aim to provide businesses with improved tools to engage consumers and facilitate seamless payment experiences.

– Fintech: Financial technology refers to the use of technology to provide financial services to individuals and businesses.
– Invoicing: The process of creating and sending bills or invoices to customers for products or services rendered.
– Customer Engagement: The act of interacting and building relationships with customers to foster loyalty and encourage repeat business.

Sumber artikel

