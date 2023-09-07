Netskope Entuk Kadiska kanggo Ningkatake Kapabilitas DEM

Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, has announced its acquisition of Kadiska, a digital experience monitoring (DEM) firm. This acquisition aims to expand Netskope’s DEM capabilities for networking and infrastructure professionals who require greater visibility across their SD-WAN, secure service edge, and cloud environments.

Founded in 2020, Kadiska delivers DEM technology that provides visibility into the end-user experience across SaaS and cloud applications. Netskope plans to integrate Kadiska’s technologies into its Netskope Proactive DEM offering. The addition of Kadiska’s real-user experience and end-to-end connectivity monitoring capabilities complements Netskope’s existing DEM tools, extending to monitoring browsers, mobile devices, web and cloud applications, as well as public and cloud networks.

The integration of Kadiska’s monitoring technology will also enhance Netskope’s SASE platform, enabling customers to deliver secure and reliable digital experiences across complex hybrid cloud environments. SASE, a network architecture concept coined by Gartner in 2019, combines SD-WAN with a suite of security services to provide a unified cloud service for enterprises.

Netskope’s CEO and co-founder, Sanjay Beri, recognizes the alignment between Kadiska’s founding vision and Netskope’s platform vision. The acquisition of Kadiska, along with its capabilities, will allow Netskope to better control and optimize experience and security in the new world of dispersed data, users, cloud infrastructure, and applications.

According to Naveen Palavalli, vice president of product strategy at Netskope, the addition of Kadiska greatly enhances and accelerates Netskope’s capabilities, providing a major differentiator in the market. This acquisition further supports Netskope’s goal of providing an all-in-one SASE platform for customers, which according to Gartner, will be the preferred choice for one-third of new SASE deployments by 2025.

The exact timing of product integration has yet to be determined, and financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

