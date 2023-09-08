Urip Kutha

Game Warner Bros. Ngungkapake Trailer Mortal Kombat 1 Anyar Nampilake Jean-Claude Van Damme

Robert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Warner Bros. Games has unveiled a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, showcasing the addition of Jean-Claude Van Damme as a special alternative skin for the character Johnny Cage. This new skin can be unlocked by players who purchase the game’s Premium Edition.

The announcement came shortly after footage of Van Damme was shown during an interview with Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series. Boon revealed that the inclusion of Van Damme in the game was a dream come true, stating that the idea was originally conceived when the first Mortal Kombat game was being developed.

Boon explained, “Our intention was to make Van Damme: The Arcade Game. We actually wanted to see the words ‘Van Damme’ in the game. We reached out to his team, but for various reasons, it didn’t work out back then. However, this time we hit the lottery and finally got him on board. We have his voice and he’s going to be the Johnny Cage character. It’s an absolute full circle moment for us.”

In addition to Van Damme, it was also recently announced that Megan Fox will be appearing in Mortal Kombat 1 as the face and voice of the character Nitara.

The highly anticipated game is set to release on September 19, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

sumber:
Warner Bros. Games
Video Game Babad

