Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Teknologi

Sony Mei Rilis Horizon Forbidden West Edisi Lengkap

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Sony Mei Rilis Horizon Forbidden West Edisi Lengkap

Sony is rumored to be working on a Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, according to a listing from Singapore’s rating board. The compilation is said to include the original adventure game, Horizon Forbidden West, as well as its Burning Shores expansion. The platforms for this edition have not been mentioned in the listing, but it is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, as the Burning Shores expansion was exclusive to that console.

Released in February 2022, Horizon Forbidden West received high praise from critics. IGN’s review awarded the game a 9/10, describing it as a “triumphant combination of enthralling combat, top-tier creature and character design, and a captivating open world.” The Burning Shores expansion, which launched in April 2023, was also positively received with an 8/10 rating from IGN.

While Sony has not yet commented on the Complete Edition, it is worth noting that the company has been gradually expanding its presence on the PC platform. In 2020, Sony ported Horizon Zero Dawn to PC, three years after its initial release on the PlayStation 4. This marked a significant shift in Sony’s strategy, as the company had previously been focused on console exclusivity.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has indicated that Sony is not planning to release PC versions of its games on the same day as their console launches. However, he acknowledged the success of porting games to PC a few years after their initial release. Xbox head Phil Spencer has criticized Sony’s staggered PC release schedule, highlighting Xbox’s approach of simultaneous releases on PC, console, and cloud platforms.

As of now, Sony has not made an official announcement regarding the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, but fans are eagerly awaiting further details.

sumber:
– VGC (no URL)
– IGN (no URL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post web

Teknologi

Jepang Ngembangake Mesin Roket Bahan Bakar Metana kanggo Peluncuran 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Penjualan Temokake Samsung: Entuk Stasiun SmartThings Samsung mung $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Decluttering: Ngilangi Keluwihan

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Gen sing Diwarisake saka Neanderthal Ningkatake Risiko Covid-19 Parah, Panliten Panliten

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Advokasi kanggo Punah: Kamulyan Neanderthal

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asal-Usul Kuna: Mbukak Misteri Masa Lalu

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tamil Nadu Nglaporake Siji Kasus COVID-19 Anyar kanthi Tingkat Positivitas Tes Nol

Sep 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar