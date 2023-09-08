Tawaran Teknologi Paling Apik kanggo 8 September: Pengontrol Xbox, Apple iPad Pro, Power Bank, lan Liyane

If you’re in the market for some great tech deals, look no further. We have compiled a list of the best deals available today, including a limited edition Razer Star Wars Stormtrooper Xbox controller, Apple iPad Pro tablets, a power bank, and more.

Anker PowerCore Slim 313 10,000mAh Power Bank – $11.54

If you are looking for an inexpensive power bank from a reliable brand, the Anker PowerCore Slim 313 is the perfect choice. This slim power bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh and is almost the same size as an iPhone 14, making it extremely portable. It features multiple ports for charging and delivers up to 12W of charge using Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies.

Razer Limited Edition Xbox Series X|S Star Wars Stormtrooper Wireless Controllers with Charging Stand – $90.12

For Star Wars fans, this limited edition Xbox controller is a must-have. The Razer Star Wars Stormtrooper Limited Edition Xbox Series X wireless controller with charging stand is currently on sale for only $90.12, down from its usual price of $199.99. This officially licensed controller features unique Star Wars artwork and comes with a matching themed charging stand with a rechargeable battery.

2021 Apple 12.9″ iPad Pro (WiFi) – From $859.99

Woot is offering great deals on brand new 2021 Apple iPad Pro tablets. These tablets come with a full 1-year Apple warranty, just like if you were to buy them from the Apple Store itself. Prices start at $859.99 for the 128GB model and go up to $999.99 for the 2TB model. These tablets are perfect for productivity, entertainment, and everything in between.

Skytech Nebula RTX 4060 Gaming PC – $849.99

If you’re in need of a gaming PC, the Skytech Nebula RTX 4060 is a great option. This PC is equipped with an RTX 4060 GPU, which is about 10%-20% faster than an RTX 3060. It’s perfect for 1080p gaming and features DLSS 3.0 technology for improved frame rates. The RTX 4060 is also power efficient, saving you money on your electric bill.

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD – $87.99

Upgrade your storage with the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD. This PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD offers blazing-fast speeds and is compatible with the PS5. Today, you can get it for only $87.99 after applying a $10 off coupon. Please note that this SSD does not come with a preinstalled heatsink.

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Video Card – $889.99

The Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a flagship graphics card that rivals the powerful GeForce RTX 40 series cards. It outperforms the GeForce RTX 4080 in raw benchmarks and features a higher VRAM capacity, making it suitable for 3D work and AI art. At $889.99, it offers excellent performance at a lower price point.

Pokémon TCG: 2023 Trick or Trade Booster Bundle – $19.99

Instead of giving away candy this Halloween, consider Pokemon cards as an alternative. The Trick or Trade Booster Bundle includes 50 mini-packs of 3 Pokemon cards each, providing a fun and exciting alternative to traditional Halloween treats.

PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station – $8.99

Keep your PS5 controllers charged and ready to go with the OVIO Dual Controller Charging Station. This highly rated charging station is currently on sale for $8.99 when you clip a 20% off coupon and redeem a second 35% off coupon. This is a significant discount from its original price of $19.99.

Take advantage of these incredible tech deals while they last. Whether you’re in need of a power bank, gaming accessories, or a new iPad, these deals have got you covered.

Sources: Amazon, Woot