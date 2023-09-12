Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Teknologi

Cara Nonton Acara Utama Apple September

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Cara Nonton Acara Utama Apple September

Tech enthusiasts worldwide have eagerly anticipated Apple’s upcoming September keynote event. Luckily, you can join in on the excitement by live streaming the event online. Here’s a guide on how to watch the highly anticipated event:

1. Visit Apple’s Official Website: Start by navigating to Apple’s official website. In the “apple events” section, you’ll find a live stream of the event. Simply click on the link to access the stream and enjoy the keynote event in real-time.

2. Check Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple will also be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel. If you prefer to watch through YouTube, visit the channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you won’t miss any updates.

3. Use the Apple TV App: If you have an Apple TV, you can access the live stream through the Apple TV app. Open the app and look for the event’s live stream. This will allow you to watch the keynote event from the comfort of your living room on a larger screen.

By following these simple steps, you can tune in to Apple’s September keynote event wherever you are. Stay up to date with the latest product announcements, technology advancements, and exciting news from Apple.

Definisi:
– Keynote Event: A presentation or announcement by Apple that showcases new products, software updates, and innovative technology.
– Live Stream: The broadcasting of an event in real-time over the internet, allowing viewers to watch the event as it happens.

sumber:
– Apple’s Official Website
– Apple’s YouTube Channel
– Apple TV App

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Teknologi

Jepang Ngembangake Mesin Roket Bahan Bakar Metana kanggo Peluncuran 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Penjualan Temokake Samsung: Entuk Stasiun SmartThings Samsung mung $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Decluttering: Ngilangi Keluwihan

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Gen sing Diwarisake saka Neanderthal Ningkatake Risiko Covid-19 Parah, Panliten Panliten

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Advokasi kanggo Punah: Kamulyan Neanderthal

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asal-Usul Kuna: Mbukak Misteri Masa Lalu

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tamil Nadu Nglaporake Siji Kasus COVID-19 Anyar kanthi Tingkat Positivitas Tes Nol

Sep 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar