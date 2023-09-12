Urip Kutha

Picross S+: Tambahan Anyar ing Seri Monogram Pengujian Pikiran

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Jupiter has announced the upcoming release of Picross S+, the latest installment in the popular mind-testing monogram series for the Nintendo Switch. One of the exciting features of this game is that it will include all nine of the 3DS’ Picross e games that were previously only available as download-only titles on the closed eShop.

The base content of Picross S+ will be available for £3.99 / €4,99 / $4.99, while each individual 3DS series entry will be offered as additional paid content packages, all priced at the same cost. Although this may seem like a relatively expensive way to bring the games to the Switch, it is currently the only option due to the closure of the 3DS eShop.

Each content package will include 150 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles from their respective titles, providing players with a substantial collection of puzzles to enjoy. One particularly exciting inclusion is Picross e9, a title that was previously exclusive to Japan.

Picross S+ is set to be released in 2024; however, a specific release date has not been announced at this time. Fans of the Picross series in the West will finally have the opportunity to own the full set of games with the release of Picross S+.

Will you be adding Picross S+ to your gaming collection next year? Let us know in the comments.

Definisi:
– Picross: A puzzle game in which players use logic to determine which cells in a grid should be filled in to reveal a hidden picture.
– Nintendo Switch: A video game console developed by Nintendo.
– Download-only: Refers to games or content that can only be obtained through an online download, rather than physical copies.
– eShop: The digital marketplace for purchasing and downloading games, apps, and other content on Nintendo consoles.

sumber:
- Ora ana sumber tartamtu sing kasebut

