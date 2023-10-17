Parker Solar Probe Terus Mbukak Misteri Srengenge

The Parker Solar Probe recently completed its 17th close approach to the Sun, coming within 7.26 million kilometers of the sun’s photosphere. During its 13th approach, it became the first-ever spacecraft to traverse a coronal mass ejection (CME), a powerful event that hurls huge masses of plasma through space. The probe’s mission, which is planned to continue until 2025, aims to unravel the mysteries of the Sun and provide crucial insights into solar phenomena.

The Parker Solar Probe, often referred to as the “little engine that just keeps going and going,” made its close approach on September 27th, skimming just 7.26 million kilometers above the sun’s surface layer, known as the photosphere. This impressive achievement follows its previous milestone of flying through a coronal mass ejection during its 13th approach on September 5, 2022.

The success of the mission is attributed to the spacecraft’s resilience and its ability to withstand extreme conditions. Despite experiencing temperatures up to 1400 degrees Celsius, the probe’s main instruments are protected by shielding, allowing them to operate in a near-normal room-temperature environment.

The main objective of the Parker Solar Probe is to study the solar corona, the uppermost part of the solar atmosphere. Scientists aim to understand what heats the corona and trace the flow of energy within it. Additionally, they seek to investigate the acceleration of the solar wind as it leaves the Sun, as well as the structure of the Sun and its magnetic fields.

Coronal mass ejections are of particular interest to solar physicists. These powerful events can have significant impacts on Earth, from disrupting communication systems to causing power blackouts. By studying these solar storms, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the forces driving them and develop forecasting capabilities.

The recent milestone achieved by the Parker Solar Probe, passing through a CME at its nearest point to the Sun, provided valuable data about the speed and density of the shock wave. Although this particular CME did not pose a threat to Earth, it highlights the importance of studying these events and their potential consequences.

The Parker Solar Probe project is managed and operated by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. The spacecraft, built within NASA’s timeline and budget, continues to pave the way for new discoveries about our closest star, the Sun.

