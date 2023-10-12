Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Nutup Pendekatan Asteroid 2023 TV3 menyang Bumi Saiki

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
Nutup Pendekatan Asteroid 2023 TV3 menyang Bumi Saiki

NASA has recently announced that an asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 TV3 is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, October 12. This asteroid is expected to pass by at a distance four times closer than the Moon, making it one of the closest asteroid approaches of 2023.

Asteroid 2023 TV3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are space rocks that cross Earth’s orbit. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by astronomer Karl Reinmuth. The asteroid has a size range between 26 and 59 feet, making it comparable to the Chelyabinsk asteroid that caused significant damage in Russia in 2013.

This particular asteroid is traveling at a speed of about 51,196 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than the speed of a hypersonic ballistic missile. Despite its speed, this is the first time Asteroid 2023 TV3 has been observed approaching Earth, according to NASA. However, no further close approaches are expected in the near future.

Although NASA and other space agencies have a network of telescopes and observatories to track and monitor asteroids, it is not uncommon for asteroids to go unnoticed until they are relatively close to Earth. In the case of Asteroid 2023 NT1, it wasn’t detected until it entered Earth’s 60,000-mile radius, which is four times closer than the Moon.

Tracking and monitoring asteroids is crucial for identifying potential threats and developing strategies to mitigate the risk they pose to our planet. While this close approach of Asteroid 2023 TV3 poses no imminent danger, it serves as a reminder of the importance of continued vigilance in monitoring the skies for potentially hazardous asteroids.

sumber:
- NASA
- IKU

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post web

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakake kanggo Ngukur Tingkat Stress ing Kacang Kedelai sing Dipaparake Ozon

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar