Ilmu

Astronot Frank Rubio mecah Rekor Amerika kanggo Penerbangan Spasi Terus-terusan Paling Lama

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 30, 2023
Astronaut Frank Rubio has made history by setting a new American record for the longest continuous space flight. Rubio’s mission lasted for an astonishing duration, surpassing all previous achievements in space exploration. The record-breaking feat demonstrates the endurance and resilience of astronauts in the face of the challenges posed by extended periods in outer space.

Rubio’s remarkable achievement has prompted a closer look at other missions that have pushed the boundaries of human space travel. Throughout history, several astronauts have spent even longer periods in orbit, paving the way for Rubio’s ground-breaking accomplishment. These missions provide valuable insights into the physical and psychological effects of prolonged space travel.

The prolonged exposure to microgravity experienced by astronauts during extended space missions can have significant impacts on the human body. Medical studies have shown that these effects include bone loss, muscle atrophy, and changes in cardiovascular function. Understanding and mitigating these risks are crucial for future long-duration space missions, such as those planned for the exploration of Mars.

In addition to the physiological challenges, astronauts face unique psychological stressors during their extended time in space. Being isolated from Earth and loved ones for prolonged periods can result in feelings of loneliness and homesickness. Innovative strategies are being developed to address these psychological challenges and ensure the well-being of astronauts during their missions.

As we celebrate Rubio’s historic achievement, it is important to recognize the significant contributions made by previous astronauts who have spent extended periods in orbit. Their dedication and resilience have paved the way for future space exploration and have expanded our understanding of the limits of human endurance in outer space.

sumber:
– MailOnline: Article by Wiliam Hunter, published on September 30, 2023

