Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Bantuan kanggo Wong Cacat: Ngakses Konten File Umum FCC

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
Bantuan kanggo Wong Cacat: Ngakses Konten File Umum FCC

In order to ensure equal access to the FCC Public File, KOB is committed to providing assistance to individuals with disabilities. If you require assistance in accessing the content of the FCC Public File, you can contact us via our online form or by calling 505-243-4411.

Accessibility is an important aspect of digital content, and it is necessary to cater to the needs of individuals with disabilities. At KOB, we aim to provide equal opportunities for everyone to access the information and resources available in the FCC Public File.

If you are a person with disabilities and require assistance in accessing the content, please utilize the online form or reach out to us via phone. Our team is dedicated to addressing any accessibility issues you may encounter when trying to access the FCC Public File.

We understand the importance of providing equal access to information and resources, and we will assist you in navigating the FCC Public File.

It is essential to note that this website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area. For viewers within this region, we recommend seeking alternative methods to access the FCC Public File content.

KOB-TV, LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company, is committed to promoting inclusivity and accessibility. We strive to create a digital environment where individuals with disabilities can access information and resources with ease.

Definisi:

  • FCC Public File: A collection of documents and records maintained by broadcast stations that provide information about their operations and services, including public service announcements, political advertising, and station ownership information.

sumber:
– KOB-TV, LLC
– Hubbard Broadcasting Company

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakake kanggo Ngukur Tingkat Stress ing Kacang Kedelai sing Dipaparake Ozon

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar