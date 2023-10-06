Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Roket Vega kanggo ngluncurake 12 Satelit menyang Orbit Bengi

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Roket Vega kanggo ngluncurake 12 Satelit menyang Orbit Bengi

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

sumber:
- Arianespace
– Angkasa.com

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Sambungan Ngagetake Antarane Cat Purring lan Vocal Fry

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Dering Wit Kuno Nyedhiyakake Badai Solar Kolosal 14,300 Taun kepungkur

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ilmu

Loro Satelit mutakhir Diluncurake kanggo Ningkatake Observasi Bumi lan Teknologi Angkasa

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Sambungan Ngagetake Antarane Cat Purring lan Vocal Fry

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Dering Wit Kuno Nyedhiyakake Badai Solar Kolosal 14,300 Taun kepungkur

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Loro Satelit mutakhir Diluncurake kanggo Ningkatake Observasi Bumi lan Teknologi Angkasa

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi VERITAS: Sinau Venus kanthi Bantuan Islandia

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar