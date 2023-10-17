Njelajah Hukum Konservasi ing Mekanika Kuantum

Conservation laws are fundamental principles in physics that describe the preservation of certain quantities or properties in isolated physical systems over time. These laws, which include the conservation of mass-energy, momentum, and electric charge, are crucial for understanding the behavior of the universe. They determine the processes that can or cannot occur in nature. For instance, the conservation of momentum reveals that the sum of all momenta remains constant in a closed system before and after an event, such as a collision.

While conservation laws are well-established in classical mechanics, they become more intriguing in the realm of quantum mechanics. In quantum mechanics, conservation theorems are derived from principles such as the symmetries of physical systems, unlike classical mechanics where they are assumed from the start.

In a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers developed a thought experiment to further explore conservation laws in quantum mechanics. Thought experiments, hypothetical scenarios used to explore the consequences of theories and principles, provide new insights into the nature of quantum mechanics.

The thought experiment created by the researchers involves two characters, Alice and Bob, sitting on chairs with wheels facing each other. When they push each other, they move in opposite directions at the same speed, resulting in a constant sum of speeds equal to zero. This demonstrates the conservation of momentum within the quantum realm.

The significance of this thought experiment extends beyond its specific scenario. It illustrates the universal applicability of conservation laws, encompassing scenarios with varying masses, initial motion, and complex interactions. Conservation laws emerge from the symmetries found in nature, and their predictability holds regardless of the specific details of the interactions.

In quantum mechanics, however, traditional conservation laws face challenges. Measuring a specific quantity in a quantum system disturbs the system, fundamentally altering its subsequent evolution. To overcome this challenge, the researchers designed an experimental setup that involved preparing a quantum system in a specific initial state and measuring a conserved quantity immediately after preparation. They then allowed the system to evolve without any measurements, revealing that the conservation of angular momentum persists even in individual cases.

This study contributes to a deeper understanding of the underlying principles of quantum mechanics and the conservation laws that govern the behavior of quantum systems. By exploring these laws through thought experiments and innovative experimental setups, scientists can continue to unravel the mysteries of the quantum realm.

sumber:

– Title: Conservation Laws in Quantum Mechanics Explained in Experiments

Sumber: Prosiding Akademi Ilmu Pengetahuan Nasional

Authors: George Zaharia, Markus S. Kirschner, Sandu Popescu

Tanggal: November 2020