Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Starlink SpaceX bakal ngluncurake Layanan Langsung menyang Sel kanthi Rollout Bertahap

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 12, 2023
Starlink SpaceX bakal ngluncurake Layanan Langsung menyang Sel kanthi Rollout Bertahap

SpaceX, in collaboration with T-Mobile, is set to launch a groundbreaking service that will beam data directly to mobile phones from space satellites. The service is expected to roll out gradually, with texting being the only supported feature in 2024. By 2025, voice and data services, along with Internet of Things (IoT) functionalities, will be made available.

The connection to the Direct to Cell service will utilize LTE technology, although the bandwidth specifications are yet to be disclosed. However, SpaceX assures that the data service will be fast enough to support web browsing. Even basic texting will prove indispensable, especially in emergency situations. While Apple has developed its solution for texting, SpaceX plans to offer a universal solution that works with any 4G capable phone without requiring any additional hardware.

Starlink’s new satellites will function as mobile cell towers in space, allowing users to connect with a clear view of the sky. Initially, users will be able to utilize their preferred messaging app for texting, and additional apps like Skype, WhatsApp, and iMessage can be used once the data service is activated.

Starlink has already entered into partnerships with multiple carriers worldwide, including Optus, Rogers, KDDI, One NZ, Salt, and T-Mobile. It is anticipated that more carriers will join as the service becomes fully operational.

The coverage provided by Starlink will primarily cater to land, lakes, and coastal waters. Those seeking Internet access in the middle of the ocean will need to subscribe to Starlink’s maritime service. The collaboration with carriers will enable Starlink to bridge coverage gaps on land without the need for additional infrastructure.

The availability of roaming and its extent is yet to be determined, as each country maintains strict control over wireless frequencies. Collaborating with carriers has also allowed SpaceX to secure a portion of the wireless spectrum, further supporting the successful implementation of their Direct to Cell service.

sumber:
– SpaceX and T-Mobile team up to develop a direct-to-phone service from space: https://www.engadget.com/spacex-t-mobile-phone-service-063434999.html
– SpaceX’s Starlink will offer ‘Direct to Cell’ service with gradual rollout: https://www.gsmarena.com/spacexs_starlink_will_offer_direct_to_cell_service_with_gradual_rollout-news-49798.php

By Robert Andrew

Post web

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakake kanggo Ngukur Tingkat Stress ing Kacang Kedelai sing Dipaparake Ozon

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar