Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

SpaceX Falcon 9 Setel kanggo Bukak 22 Satelit Starlink

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 17, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 Setel kanggo Bukak 22 Satelit Starlink

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is set to take place at 5:20 p.m. EDT, with several backup opportunities available if needed. Those interested can watch the launch live through SpaceX’s X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which has previously flown on 16 missions, will return to Earth and land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This launch will be one flight shy of the company’s reuse record, which was set just last month.

Approximately 65 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into space. SpaceX has been rapidly expanding its Starlink megaconstellation, with over 70 orbital missions launched in 2023 alone. Currently, there are nearly 4,900 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, and this launch will contribute to the continued growth of the constellation.

Starlink provides internet service to customers worldwide by beaming signals from the satellite network to receivers on the ground. By adding more satellites to the constellation, SpaceX aims to increase coverage and improve internet connectivity globally.

sumber:
– Artikel Sumber: [Sisipake Judul Artikel Sumber]
- Kredit Gambar: SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Ngerteni Cookies lan Kebijakan Privasi

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

NASA Lansiran Babagan Asteroid Cedhak Bumi Sing Bakal Luwih Nyedhaki tinimbang Bulan

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

NASA Nuduhake Gambar Gerhana Matahari 'Ring of Fire' saka Angkasa

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Ngerteni Cookies lan Kebijakan Privasi

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

NASA Lansiran Babagan Asteroid Cedhak Bumi Sing Bakal Luwih Nyedhaki tinimbang Bulan

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

NASA Nuduhake Gambar Gerhana Matahari 'Ring of Fire' saka Angkasa

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Situs Dampak Meteor Nyedhiyakake Gambar Atmosfer Umur 200 Juta Taun

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar