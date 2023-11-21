SpaceX to Launch 23 Starlink Satellites into Orbit: Expanding Internet Access

Space exploration company SpaceX is set to launch an additional 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit tonight. The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, marking another busy period for the company. The scheduled launch window will open at 11:01 p.m. EDT (0401 GMT on Nov. 22), and you can watch the live broadcast on SpaceX’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

If successful, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will return to Earth, landing vertically on the drone ship named “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff. This particular booster has an impressive track record, having been used in 15 previous launches and landings. It has supported missions such as Starlink flights, as well as astronaut missions for NASA, namely Crew-3 and Crew-4.

After approximately 65.5 minutes, the 23 Starlink satellites will be deployed into low Earth orbit from the Falcon 9’s upper stage. This deployment will contribute to SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand global internet coverage through its Starlink constellation. With each satellite launch, the network of orbiting satellites grows, increasing accessibility to high-speed internet services in remote and underserved areas.

FAQ:

P: Apa Starlink?

A: Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide global broadband internet coverage.

Q: How many Starlink satellites are currently in orbit?

A: As of now, SpaceX has deployed thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit.

P: Kepiye cara kerja Starlink?

A: Starlink satellites work by forming a mesh network in space, allowing interconnected communication between the satellites and ground stations to deliver internet services.

Q: Why is expanding internet access important?

A: Expanding internet access has immense socio-economic benefits, enabling connectivity in areas previously underserved and promoting educational, economic, and technological opportunities.

Q: Where can I watch the SpaceX launch?

A: SpaceX live broadcasts can be viewed on their official Twitter account, X.

sumber:

– [SpaceX Official Website](https://www.spacex.com/)

– [NASA – SpaceX Commercial Crew Program](https://www.nasa.gov/launchamerica/)