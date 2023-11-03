SpaceX lan NASA Tundha Kargo Naga menyang ISS kanthi rong Dina Tambahan

New Insights into the CRS-29 Mission

In a recent update, SpaceX and NASA announced a two-day delay for the next Dragon cargo launch to the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for November 5th, the launch has been pushed back to November 9th, with the Dragon spacecraft expected to arrive at the ISS on November 11th. The delay is due to an issue with one of the Dragon’s Draco thrusters, specifically a leak of NTO (nitrogen tetroxide oxidizer) in a thruster valve.

NASA officials stated that the leak required the replacement of the thruster, which prompted a pause in the propellant loading process. SpaceX, in collaboration with NASA, conducted a thorough inspection of the valve and associated data, ultimately deciding to replace the thruster. The joint team also implemented additional system checkouts and data reviews before confirming the new launch date.

The Dragon spacecraft, part of the CRS-29 mission, will be carrying approximately 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of supplies and scientific hardware to the ISS. Notable among the cargo is a two-way laser array, which will test high-speed communications in low Earth orbit. This technology has the potential to significantly enhance communication capabilities between the ISS and Earth.

Another interesting experiment included in the payload is a NASA-designed investigation that aims to study disturbances in Earth’s atmosphere. The data collected from this study will contribute to a better understanding of atmospheric conditions and their effects on various phenomena on Earth.

Additionally, the European Space Agency has contributed an investigation to improve water recovery on the ISS. This research could lead to advancements in sustainable resource utilization in space missions.

With its ability to carry cargo to the ISS and return gear back to Earth, the Dragon spacecraft plays a critical role in resupplying the orbiting laboratory. Unlike other cargo spacecraft, such as Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus vehicle and Russia’s Progress craft, Dragon is reusable, offering a more sustainable approach to space missions.

The delay, though disappointing, demonstrates the meticulousness and commitment of SpaceX and NASA to ensure that all necessary tests and inspections are conducted to guarantee a successful mission. By addressing the identified issue and implementing necessary measures, the joint team continues to prioritize safety and reliability in space exploration.

