Kembang Srengenge: Ngungkapake Kompleksitas Pelacakan Surya

Sunflowers, those bright yellow beauties that bring summer joy, have long captivated researchers with their ability to seemingly track the sun. However, recent discoveries have revealed that sunflowers employ unconventional processes in their solar tracking, shrouding the phenomena in mystery.

Traditionally, plants grow towards a light source by elongating cells on the side opposite to the light, causing the stem to bend towards it. This process is facilitated by phototropins, blue light receptors, and auxins, hormones that stimulate cell growth. While this mechanism explains why sunflowers bend towards artificial light indoors, it fails to elucidate their natural sun-tracking abilities.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, led by Prof Stacey Harmer, embarked on a study to unravel this enigma. Their findings, published in the journal Plos One, challenge expectations. The team analyzed the gene activity in sunflower stems when subjected to artificial blue light indoors. Surprisingly, the switch-on pattern of genes related to phototropins and auxins differed significantly when compared to outdoor sunflowers. In the latter, genes activation showed little difference between the sunlit east and shaded west sides of the stems.

By blocking different wavelengths of light, the team discovered that no single attempt alone affected heliotropism in outdoor sunflowers, indicating the involvement of multiple light-signaling pathways. Furthermore, when sunflowers grown indoors were moved outdoors, the gene pattern across their stems on the first day outside differed from indoor or subsequent outdoor days, suggesting an adjustment mechanism at play.

These findings underscore the complexity of solar tracking and phototropism in real-world conditions. The controlled environment of a laboratory does not necessarily reflect the dynamic interplay between sunflowers and their natural surroundings. As Prof Harmer aptly said, “Our results suggest that both solar tracking and phototropism in real-world conditions are much more complicated than we had expected.”

FAQs

Q: How do sunflowers track the sun?

A: Sunflowers track the sun through a process called heliotropism, which involves the elongation of cells in their stems. During the day, they tilt progressively westward as the east side of the stem elongates. At night, the cells on the opposite side of the stem elongate, causing the heads to reorient towards the east.

Q: Do sunflowers grow towards light like other plants?

A: No, sunflowers exhibit a different mechanism of sun-tracking compared to other plants. While other plants bend towards a light source by elongating cells on the side opposite the light, sunflowers employ a more complex process.

Q: Are sunflowers’ sun-tracking abilities solely influenced by phototropins and auxins?

A: No, recent research suggests that sunflowers employ multiple light-signaling pathways simultaneously to track the sun, which extends beyond the involvement of phototropins and auxins.

Q: How accurate are laboratory findings in understanding sunflowers’ sun-tracking abilities in the wild?

A: Laboratory findings may not fully represent the complexities of solar tracking and phototropism in real-world conditions. Sunflowers’ interactions with their natural environment are far more intricate than previously anticipated.

(Sources: University of California, Davis)