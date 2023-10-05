Urip Kutha

Artikel Anyar: Njelajah Interaksi Antarane Baut Kilat lan Laser

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 5, 2023
Lightning is a fascinating natural phenomenon that has captivated humans for centuries. A recent study conducted by a team of researchers has shed new light on the interaction between lightning bolts and lasers. By using high-speed cameras and precise measurements, the scientists were able to capture incredible images of a lightning bolt following the path of a laser.

The study, published in the journal Nature Photonics, provides valuable insights into the physics of lightning and the behavior of laser beams. The researchers aimed a laser beam at a lightning rod during a thunderstorm and carefully observed the lightning’s response.

The pictures captured during the experiment show the lightning bolt clearly following the path of the laser. This intriguing discovery suggests that lightning can be influenced by external sources, such as laser beams, in a significant way.

To understand this phenomenon, it’s important to consider the physics involved. When a laser beam and a lightning bolt interact, the laser’s high-intensity light can generate plasma, which consists of ionized particles. These ions then become a conductor that influences the path of the lightning bolt. This finding represents a breakthrough in our understanding of the behavior of lightning and opens up new possibilities for further research.

The implications of this study are far-reaching. By gaining a better understanding of how lightning interacts with external forces, scientists may be able to develop more effective lightning protection systems and advance our knowledge of atmospheric physics. Additionally, this research has implications for other areas of study, such as plasma physics and laser technology.

In conclusion, the interaction between lightning bolts and lasers is a remarkable phenomenon that has been documented and analyzed in a recent study. This exciting research provides valuable insights into the physics of lightning and highlights the potential influence of external factors on its behavior. Further research in this field promises to deepen our understanding of atmospheric phenomena and pave the way for advancements in various scientific disciplines.

sumber:
Houard, A., Walch, P., Produit, T. et al. Nature Photonics (2023). doi:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-022-01139-z

