Ilmu

Mekanisme Iklim Anyar ing Periode Cretaceous Ditemokake dening Peneliti

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 18, 2023
Researchers from Hebrew University and the University of Bristol have uncovered a previously unknown climate mechanism during the Cretaceous period that had a significant impact on Earth’s climate. The study explores the relationship between continental movement and disruptions in ocean currents, which affected temperature gradients during this period. This research not only adds to our understanding of ancient climate dynamics but also highlights the role of oceanic processes in today’s climate system.

The study, published in Nature Communications, utilized an innovative analytical model developed by Hebrew University researchers. It examined wind-driven circulation at the ocean’s surface and emphasized the importance of ocean basin geometry in shaping climate. The focus of the study was on the Cretaceous period, which occurred approximately 145 to 66 million years ago and was characterized by high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The researchers aimed to uncover the complex relationship between changes in ocean current patterns and variations in temperature gradients during the Cretaceous era. Through computer models simulating ancient climates, they found that the movement of Earth’s continents during this period led to a slowdown in large swirling ocean currents responsible for carrying warm water from the equator to the poles. This disruption caused significant increases in temperature differences between the poles and the tropics during that time.

The implications of this discovery extend beyond the Cretaceous period. It highlights the importance of ocean gyres, or circulation patterns, in shaping climate dynamics, both in the past and today. By understanding how these currents influenced temperature differences between the poles and the tropics, we can gain insights into the biodiversity and climate of the Cretaceous era.

The findings of this study align with geological evidence from the Cretaceous period, further supporting the proposed mechanisms and enhancing our understanding of past climate dynamics. This knowledge has the potential to aid in modeling and predicting the impacts of climate change in the modern era, as ocean circulation patterns continue to play a crucial role in regulating global climate.

In conclusion, this research deepens our understanding of the relationship between ocean circulation patterns, temperature differences, and past climate conditions. It also emphasizes the significance of oceanic processes in shaping contemporary climate systems. By unraveling the climate mechanisms of the past, we can better comprehend and address the challenges of climate change in the present.

Reference: “Effects of paleogeographic changes and CO2 variability on northern mid-latitudinal temperature gradients in the Cretaceous” by Kaushal Gianchandani, Sagi Maor, Ori Adam, Alexander Farnsworth, Hezi Gildor, Daniel J. Lunt and Nathan Paldor, 25 August 2023, Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40905-7

