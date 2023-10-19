India has set its sights on becoming a major player in space exploration. The government recently announced plans to send an astronaut to the moon by 2040 and establish a space station by 2035. These ambitious objectives follow India’s successful landing of a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon in August, making it the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued instructions to the country’s space department to work towards these goals. With India’s recent achievements in space exploration, including successful lunar missions and satellite launches, the nation is gaining recognition as a growing space power.

While India’s space program is still in its early stages compared to more established space agencies like NASA, this announcement reflects the country’s determination to make significant advancements in the field. By sending an astronaut to the moon, India aims to join an exclusive group of countries that have successfully achieved lunar exploration.

In addition to its moon missions, India is also planning to establish a space station by 2035. This would provide a platform for scientific research, technological development, and even potential human habitation in space. A space station would also serve as a symbol of India’s technological prowess and contribute to the nation’s global stature.

Meanwhile, in other news related to space exploration, scientists made an unexpected discovery about the largest quake ever detected on Mars. NASA’s InSight lander recorded a quake with a magnitude of 4.7 on May 4, 2022. Initially, researchers suspected that the quake was caused by a meteorite impact since Mars lacks plate tectonics, which generate earthquakes on Earth.

However, a search for an impact crater turned up empty, leading scientists to conclude that the quake was caused by tectonic activity within the planet’s interior. This finding provides new insights into the geological processes that shape Mars and contributes to our understanding of how the planet behaves.

India’s ambitions in space exploration, coupled with scientific advancements like the Marsquake discovery, highlight the continuous progress being made in our understanding of the universe. As nations and researchers push the boundaries of space exploration, new frontiers await discovery.

