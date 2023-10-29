Komet 12/P Pons-Brooks: Tontonan Swarga sing Dienteni

A mesmerizing comet, nicknamed the “devil comet” due to its distinctive shape resembling two horns, is hurtling through the inner solar system. Comet 12/P Pons-Brooks, as it is formally known, will make its closest approach to Earth in the spring, potentially offering an awe-inspiring sight visible to the naked eye.

Reaching its perihelion, the closest point in its orbit to the sun, on April 21, 2024, this cosmic wanderer will subsequently pass closest to our planet on June 2. Astronomers express the possibility of capturing a glimpse of the comet under clear and dark skies during this time, as it might emit a brightness sufficient for unaided observation.

While awaiting its approach, enthusiasts armed with high-powered telescopes have already been treated to an extraordinary show. Comet 12/P Pons-Brooks has exhibited two eruptions over the past few months, once in July and another earlier this month. In both instances, the comet’s luminosity intensified, accompanied by the expulsion of gas and icy debris, forming the intriguing shape of its two matching horns. Some stargazers have even drawn similarities between the post-eruption appearance of the comet and the iconic Millennium Falcon starship from the “Star Wars” franchise.

Amateur astronomer Eliot Herman, utilizing remote telescopes in Utah, has captured remarkable images of Comet 12/P Pons-Brooks and its devil horns. The comet comprises a core consisting of dust, gas, and ice, encircled by a brilliant gas cloud known as a coma. As sunlight and solar radiation penetrate the comet’s core, sporadic violent outbursts, akin to the observed eruptions, occur.

Although the precise mechanisms underlying the formation of the comet’s temporary horns are not yet fully understood, experts suspect they originate from these icy eruptions. The comet’s structure likely influences the appearance of the spewed gas and ice clouds, generating the illusion of horns as seen from terrestrial telescopes.

Discovered in 1812 by French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons and later observed anew by astronomer William Brooks in 1883, Comet 12/P Pons-Brooks embarks on a 71-year orbit around the sun. Therefore, after its forthcoming close encounter in the spring, it will retreat to the outer solar system, only to reappear many decades from now.

With its imminent proximity to Earth, astronomers are eagerly preparing to study Comet 12/P Pons-Brooks before it swings around the sun and journeys back to the fringes of our cosmic neighborhood. Notably, its approach coincides with a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, offering a rare opportunity to observe the comet’s closeness to the sun. Eliot Herman anticipates that this event may enable naked-eye viewing due to the eclipse’s unique circumstances, expressing excitement about witnessing and photographing it from Texas.

