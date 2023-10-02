Nggunakake AI kanggo Prediksi Kepahitan Obat: Peran E-Ilat

Researchers from University College London (UCL) have developed a method using an “electric tongue” and an artificial intelligence (AI) model to predict the bitterness of drugs. Ensuring that medications have a tolerable taste is essential for patient compliance, particularly for children and individuals taking long-term medication. Taste has been identified as the primary barrier for children taking medicine, and it is also a concern for adults, especially those taking medication for conditions like HIV.

The e-tongue device, composed of taste-responsive sensors, assigns bitterness scores to medicines, providing an estimate of the aversiveness expected from the planned clinical dose. By measuring how much bitter molecules stick to a plastic sensor, the e-tongue compares it to a clear sample, establishing the theoretical bitterness level of a medicine. This method allows drugs to be tested more quickly and effectively compared to conducting human trials.

To speed up drug development further, the research team collaborated with machine learning experts and created an AI model. Using data from the e-tongue, the AI model breaks down a drug into molecular descriptors that determine taste and predicts levels of bitterness. The researchers plan for the model to be an open access tool, allowing pharmaceutical development worldwide to benefit from the data on the palatability of medicines.

Dr. Hend Abdelhakim from UCL Global Business School for Health emphasized that taste in medicines is especially problematic for children, who have a heightened sense of taste. For diseases requiring long-term medication, such as HIV, the unpleasant taste of antiretroviral medicines presents a significant challenge for patient adherence. Regardless of the drug’s efficacy, if the patient refuses to take it, it will not work.

This method is particularly relevant in the case of antibiotics, where treatment adherence is crucial to prevent the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. Not taking the prescribed antibiotic course can contribute to antimicrobial resistance, posing a larger problem for society.

