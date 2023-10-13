Ahli Astrofisika lan Ahli Lingkungan, Hubert Reeves, tilar donya ing umur 91

Renowned Quebec astrophysicist, environmentalist, and writer Hubert Reeves passed away on October 13, 2023, at the age of 91. His son, Benoit Reeves, announced his father’s passing on social media. Tributes to Reeves flooded in on social networks, with Quebec Premier François Legault describing him as an outstanding astrophysicist who helped humanity understand its place in the universe.

Throughout his career, Reeves made significant contributions to astrophysics. He helped develop the theory on the origin of lithium, beryllium, and boron, as well as studied thermonuclear reactions in stars. His work took him to various countries, and he received numerous prestigious awards, including the Albert Einstein and Samuel de Champlain prizes. Reeves was recognized as one of the leading astrophysicists of his generation and authored over 40 books and hundreds of publications.

Reeves was passionate about sharing the wonders of the universe with others. He created shows and wrote popular science books, such as “Patience dans l’azur” and “Poussière d’étoile.” In honor of his dedication to popularizing science, there is an annual Canadian competition named after him for the best popular science book.

Born in Montreal on July 13, 1932, Reeves developed a fascination for science at a young age. During the Quiet Revolution, he served as a professor at the Université de Montréal but eventually pursued opportunities abroad due to disappointment with the Quebec scientific community’s nationalism. In his memoirs, Reeves described his work on the assessment of the abundance of heavy hydrogen before the formation of the first stars as one of the best proofs of the existence of the Big Bang.

Aside from his contributions to astrophysics, Reeves was a fierce defender of the environment. He became president of the activist organization Humanité et Biodiversité in 2001 and remained its honorary president until his passing. For him, astronomy and ecology were interconnected, both highlighting the story of our existence and the threats to our future.

Reeves was not only dedicated to science and the environment but also had a love for nature and art. He found solace in his home in the French village of Malicorne and appreciated the beauty of the universe through art and music.

In the face of his own mortality, Reeves expressed a desire for a graceful exit, akin to a ballerina leaving the stage. His profound regret was not being able to continue exploring the cosmos.

With his passing, the scientific community, Quebec, and the world have lost a brilliant mind, a passionate advocate for the environment, and a beloved figure who left an indelible mark on the understanding of humanity and the universe.

sumber:

- Canadian Press