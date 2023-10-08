The Perseverance Rover captured a stunning photograph of a Martian sunset on its 842nd day on Mars. In this otherworldly image, the Martian sky radiates a cool blue hue around the sun, quite unlike any Earthly sunset we have ever witnessed.

The logical explanation for this unique sunset lies in the differences between Mars and Earth. Mars is farther from the Sun, which means that sunlight on the Red Planet is not as powerful as on Earth, amounting to less than half the sunlight that Earth receives. Moreover, Mars has only a fraction of Earth’s atmosphere, composed mostly of carbon dioxide with traces of nitrogen and oxygen.

On Earth, sunlight interacts with oxygen, nitrogen, and other particles in the atmosphere, causing the scattering of blue light, which gives our planet its characteristic blue sky during the day. However, the Martian atmosphere interacts differently with sunlight. Instead of interacting with oxygen or nitrogen, sunlight on Mars interacts with iron-rich dust suspended in the thin atmosphere. This interaction scatters lower-frequency red light during the day, resulting in a red sky.

During twilight, the red light disperses, revealing a cool blue hue in the Martian sky due to the dusty haze. As atmospheric scientist Mark Lemmon explains, “The very fine dust on Mars is the right size so that blue light penetrates the atmosphere more efficiently. When the blue light scatters off the dust, it stays closer to the direction of the Sun than light of other colors does. The rest of the sky appears yellow to orange, as yellow and red light scatter all over the sky instead of being absorbed or staying close to the Sun.”

The twilight hour on Mars provides a unique opportunity for researchers to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere. The Mars rovers, like Perseverance and Curiosity, capture stunning images of dust and clouds against the dark backdrop during this time. These images aid scientists in detecting and studying dust and ice clouds, revealing insights into particle size changes within the clouds and how they evolve over time.

For nearly two decades, the Mars rovers have consistently captured the majesty of Mars’ sunsets, providing captivating photographs that continue to fascinate scientists and space enthusiasts alike.

sumber:

ScienceAlert