Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Misi Luna-25 Rusia Mungkasi Kacilakan Amarga Malfungsi Unit Kontrol

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 3, 2023
Misi Luna-25 Rusia Mungkasi Kacilakan Amarga Malfungsi Unit Kontrol

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

sumber:
- [Sumber 1]
- [Sumber 2]

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Teleskop James Webb NASA Ndeteksi Tandha Potensi Urip ing Planet Jauh

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Misi Lunar China Maju minangka Rencana Beijing kanggo Ekspedisi lan Stasiun Riset Bulan ing Masa Depan

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Athena: Sistem Pemodelan Api Bertenaga AI Melawan Kebakaran Bush ing NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Teleskop James Webb NASA Ndeteksi Tandha Potensi Urip ing Planet Jauh

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi Lunar China Maju minangka Rencana Beijing kanggo Ekspedisi lan Stasiun Riset Bulan ing Masa Depan

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Athena: Sistem Pemodelan Api Bertenaga AI Melawan Kebakaran Bush ing NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA ngasilake Sampel Asteroid Bersejarah menyang Bumi

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar