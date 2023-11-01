After successfully completing its original mission to collect and deliver a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is embarking on a new adventure. The mission has been extended, and the spacecraft has been renamed OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-APophis EXplorer) to study another near-Earth asteroid, Apophis.

Apophis gained infamy when it was discovered in 2004 due to concerns that it might collide with Earth in 2029. However, subsequent observations and modeling have shown that the asteroid does not pose a risk for at least the next hundred years. Despite this, the asteroid continues to capture the interest of scientists and the public alike.

OSIRIS-APEX will rendezvous with Apophis in 2029, shortly after the asteroid’s close approach to Earth. The mission aims to study Apophis in detail and uncover valuable insights about its composition, evolution, and characteristics. Scientists hope to understand its material strength, porosity, and density, which can provide valuable information for planetary defense research.

Apophis is a 340-meter-wide stony, or S-type, asteroid composed of silicate materials and nickel-iron. Its close approach to Earth will allow scientists to study interactions with Earth’s gravitational forces. They anticipate observing activities such as landslides or particle ejections that may create comet-like tails. This close approach presents a unique natural experiment to investigate tidal forces and the accumulation of rubble pile material, important processes in planet formation.

The OSIRIS-APEX team aims to expand on their knowledge gained during the Bennu mission and explore new questions raised by their discoveries. The detection of clay minerals and organics on Bennu suggests past interactions with water, and the team is eager to see if Apophis exhibits similar characteristics. By gaining a deeper understanding of Apophis and asteroids like it, scientists can advance our knowledge of the solar system’s formation and inform planetary defense strategies.

FAQ:

Q: What is the OSIRIS-APEX mission?

A: The OSIRIS-APEX mission is an extension of the OSIRIS-REx mission, which aims to study the near-Earth asteroid Apophis in detail.

Q: Why was Apophis chosen as the target for the OSIRIS-APEX mission?

A: Apophis was selected because it is the only object that the spacecraft can closely rendezvous with. Its close approach to Earth allows scientists to study interactions with Earth’s gravitational forces.

Q: What do scientists hope to learn from studying Apophis?

A: Scientists hope to gather information about Apophis’ composition, characteristics, and evolution. This knowledge can inform planetary defense research and our understanding of the solar system’s formation.

Q: How does Apophis differ from the previous target, Bennu?

A: Apophis is a stony, or S-type, asteroid composed of silicate materials and nickel-iron. In contrast, Bennu is a C-type asteroid rich in carbonaceous material.

Q: How often does an asteroid the size of Apophis come close to Earth?

A: An asteroid the size of Apophis coming this close to Earth is rare, occurring approximately once every 7,500 years.