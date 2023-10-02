Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Riset Anyar Nyaranake Dering Saturnus Kawangun saka Tabrakan Lunar

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
Riset Anyar Nyaranake Dering Saturnus Kawangun saka Tabrakan Lunar

Saturn’s iconic ring system has fascinated scientists for centuries, but recent research suggests that these magnificent rings did not always exist. In fact, they may not be around forever. A collaboration between NASA’s Ames Research Center, Durham University, and Glasgow University has used supercomputer simulations to shed light on the origins of Saturn’s rings.

The study builds upon data collected by the Cassini-Huygens mission, which revealed that Saturn’s rings and moons are much younger than previously believed. This discovery sparked questions about the processes that led to the distinctive ring system around Saturn.

To investigate this mystery, the research team turned to the Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) supercomputer at Durham University. They created nearly 200 simulations of lunar collisions around Saturn, each with unprecedented detail and resolution. The simulations showed that the collision of two icy moons tens of millions of years ago could have contributed to the formation of Saturn’s rings.

According to the simulations, the collision would have not only formed the rings but also showered debris onto other moons in the Saturnian system. This debris could have led to a chain reaction, resulting in the creation of more than 100 moons that exist today. The rocky cores of the colliding moons would not have been dispersed widely, but the ice from these objects would have been scattered throughout the Saturnian system.

The research also speculates on how these alleged moons ended up on a collision course. The team suggests that small gravitational nudges from the Sun may have pushed these moons into resonance, causing their orbits to cross. The moon Rhea, which is located just beyond the resonance point, provides further evidence for this theory as its flat and symmetrical orbit suggests a younger age and a potential origin from the ancient collision.

This research not only sheds light on the origins of Saturn’s rings but also has implications for the search for life in the subsurface oceans of Enceladus. NASA is considering sending a metal snake to investigate these oceans, and understanding the processes that formed Saturn’s rings could provide valuable insights into the geological and environmental history of this moon.

Overall, this new research highlights the dynamic nature of Saturn’s ring system and the fascinating celestial events that shaped its formation. It also demonstrates the power of supercomputer simulations in unraveling the mysteries of our universe.

Definisi:
– Roche Limit: The distance from a celestial body within which tidal forces exceed the body’s gravitational self-attraction, causing it to disintegrate.
– Resonance: A phenomenon in orbital dynamics where two celestial objects exert a gravitational influence on each other, causing their orbits to become elongated and tilted.

sumber:
- Jurnal Astrofisika
- Pusat Riset Ames NASA
- Universitas Durham
- Universitas Glasgow

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post web

Ilmu

Misi Lunar China Maju minangka Rencana Beijing kanggo Ekspedisi lan Stasiun Riset Bulan ing Masa Depan

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Athena: Sistem Pemodelan Api Bertenaga AI Melawan Kebakaran Bush ing NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA ngasilake Sampel Asteroid Bersejarah menyang Bumi

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Misi Lunar China Maju minangka Rencana Beijing kanggo Ekspedisi lan Stasiun Riset Bulan ing Masa Depan

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Athena: Sistem Pemodelan Api Bertenaga AI Melawan Kebakaran Bush ing NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA ngasilake Sampel Asteroid Bersejarah menyang Bumi

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Gambar Spektakuler NGC 4654: Galaksi Spiral Penengah ing Kluster Virgo

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar