NASA Milih Papat Misi kanggo Sinau Dinamika Srengenge

NASA has chosen four small explorer missions to conduct concept studies that will enhance our understanding of the dynamics of the Sun. These missions will focus on investigating phenomena such as coronal mass ejections, aurora, and solar wind, with the goal of gaining a better understanding of the Sun-Earth connection.

The four selected mission concepts were chosen because of their potential to address important scientific questions and make significant contributions to the field of heliophysics. Nicky Fox, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters, expressed excitement about the proposals, noting that they not only build upon existing research but also have the potential to provide new and deeper insights into the solar atmosphere and space weather.

The first mission concept, called the Cross-scale Investigation of Earth’s Magnetotail and Aurora (CINEMA), aims to study the structure and evolution of Earth’s plasma sheet. This will be achieved by deploying a constellation of nine CubeSats in sun-synchronous, low Earth orbit.

The second mission concept, known as the Chromospheric Magnetism Explorer (CMEx), will focus on understanding the magnetic nature of solar eruptions and identifying their sources. The mission aims to reveal important information about the solar wind.

The third mission concept, the Extreme ultraviolet Coronal Mass Ejection and Coronal Connectivity Observatory (ECCCO), will consist of a single spacecraft with two instruments. These instruments, a wide-field extreme ultraviolet imager and an imaging EUV spectrograph, will provide essential data on coronal mass ejections and coronal connectivity.

The final mission concept, the Magnetospheric Auroral Asymmetry Explorer (MAAX), aims to improve our understanding of the interaction between Earth’s magnetosphere and ionosphere and how this regulates auroral energy flow.

Peg Luce, acting Heliophysics division director at NASA Headquarters, expressed enthusiasm about the potential of these missions to provide new insights and answer long-standing questions in the field. The selected missions will leverage the research and technology of current and legacy missions, allowing for significant advancements in the study of the Sun.

sumber:

– NASA selects four missions to investigate the dynamics of the Sun – NASA Press Release

- Definisi:

– Coronal Mass Ejections: Powerful eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona.

– Aurora: Natural light displays in the Earth’s sky, primarily seen in the polar regions.

– Solar Wind: A stream of charged particles ejected from the Sun’s corona.

– Heliosphysics: The study of the physical processes occurring within the Sun and its interactions with the solar system.