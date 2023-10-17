Urip Kutha

Gempa Mars Paling Kuat Sing Kacathet Disebabake Pasukan Tektonik, Ora Dampak Asteroid

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 17, 2023
Scientists have discovered that the most powerful earthquake ever recorded on Mars was not caused by an asteroid impact, but rather by tectonic forces within the planet itself. This revelation suggests that Mars is more seismically active than previously believed.

NASA’s InSight lander, which landed on Mars in November 2018, detected a magnitude 4.7 quake on May 4, 2022. This quake was five times stronger than the previous record holder, which was also measured by InSight in 2021. Unlike most marsquakes that last only an hour, the reverberations from this quake continued for an unprecedented six hours, making it the longest-lasting quake ever recorded on another planet.

While InSight has detected over 1,300 marsquakes since its arrival on Mars, this particular quake stood out because its signal was similar to those caused by asteroid impacts. However, no evidence of an impact crater or dust plume was found, leading scientists to conclude that the quake was of tectonic origin.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, Mars was previously thought to be too small and too cold to exhibit tectonic activity. Unlike Earth, Mars does not have tectonic plates that move in response to forces in the mantle. Instead, the quake detected by InSight was likely caused by the release of billion-year-old stress within Mars’ crust, formed as different parts of the planet cooled and shrank at varying rates.

Understanding Mars’ tectonic activity is crucial for future exploration and potential human colonization. By studying the distribution of stresses on the planet, scientists hope to determine safe areas for human habitation and areas that should be avoided.

This groundbreaking research was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

sumber:

– “The strongest-ever Marsquake is a tectonic one, not an asteroid shake” – Space.com
– “Why Mars is shaking our world” – NASA’s Mars InSight Mission

