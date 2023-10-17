Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Teknik Pencitraan sing Luwih Cepet lan Luwih jero kanggo Otak Tikus Urip

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 17, 2023
Teknik Pencitraan sing Luwih Cepet lan Luwih jero kanggo Otak Tikus Urip

Researchers at the FAS Center for Advanced Imaging have developed a faster and more efficient technique for imaging the depths of live mouse brains. Traditional imaging techniques, such as fluorescence microscopy, have limitations when it comes to imaging deep within the tissue due to wavelength scattering. However, the invention of two-photon microscopy allowed for longer wavelengths of light to penetrate deeper into the tissue.

While two-photon microscopy is effective, it can only excite one point on the tissue at a time, resulting in a slow and time-consuming process. To overcome this limitation, the researchers implemented a new technique called De-scattering with Excitation Patterning (DEEP). DEEP involves exciting multiple points on the tissue simultaneously using pre-encoded excitation patterns.

By using multiple excitation patterns and detecting multiple images, a computational algorithm is used to reconstruct a high-quality image of the tissue. The results obtained from DEEP are comparable to those obtained through traditional point-scanning two-photon microscopy. However, DEEP requires only hundreds of images, rather than the hundreds of thousands required for point-scanning techniques.

Using DEEP, the researchers were able to image live mouse brains up to a depth of 300 microns. This technique has the potential to significantly speed up the imaging process and provide researchers with more detailed and accurate images.

Source: Light: Science & Applications (DOI: 10.1038/s41377-023-01248-6)

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Varda Space Industries Ngamanake Situs Landing ing Australia kanggo Misi Space Future

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Atlas Galaksi Anyar Nyedhiyakake Tampilan Detil babagan Tetangga Kosmik Kita

Oct 19, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Bukti Paling Dikenal babagan Pemutihan Terumbu Karang Ditemokake ing Samudra Hindia

Oct 19, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Varda Space Industries Ngamanake Situs Landing ing Australia kanggo Misi Space Future

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Atlas Galaksi Anyar Nyedhiyakake Tampilan Detil babagan Tetangga Kosmik Kita

Oct 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Bukti Paling Dikenal babagan Pemutihan Terumbu Karang Ditemokake ing Samudra Hindia

Oct 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tambah Kerusakan Satelit Orbit Bumi Kurang ing Riset Ilmiah

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar