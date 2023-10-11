Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Ngerteni Owah-owahan ing Frekuensi Badai Es ing Australia

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 11, 2023
Ngerteni Owah-owahan ing Frekuensi Badai Es ing Australia

Scientists from UNSW Sydney and the Bureau of Meteorology have conducted a study to understand how the frequency of hailstorms has changed over the last 40 years in Australia. They found that while the number of hail-prone days has decreased in most regions of the country, it has increased up to 40% in densely populated areas. The researchers defined a “hail-prone” day as a day when the atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of hailstorms.

The team used historical estimates of atmospheric conditions as a proxy for hail occurrence to create a continental map of hail hazard frequency trends in Australia. This study, published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, provides the first comprehensive analysis of hail hazard frequency on a national scale.

Hailstorms require specific atmospheric conditions for their formation, including instability in the atmosphere, moisture in the updraft, and wind shear. The researchers combined these ingredients to develop a “hail proxy” and analyzed 40 years of reanalysis data to determine which days were hail-prone. They found that the number of hail-prone days per year has decreased across most of Australia but has increased in the southwest and southeast regions, where large population centers like Sydney and Perth are located.

Although not every hail-prone day produces hail, an increase in the number of hail-prone days indicates a higher likelihood of hailstorms occurring. The findings of this study have important implications for the insurance, agricultural, and city planning sectors, as understanding hail events and their changing patterns can help build resilience against future hailstorms.

sumber:
- UNSW Sydney
- Biro Meteorologi Kab

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakake kanggo Ngukur Tingkat Stress ing Kacang Kedelai sing Dipaparake Ozon

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar