Large Herbivores Play a Crucial Role in Tree Diversity and Biodiversity

Using global satellite data, a research team has discovered that large herbivores, such as elephants, bison, and moose, contribute significantly to tree diversity in protected areas around the world. The study, published in the journal One Earth, emphasizes the importance of maintaining species-rich and resilient ecosystems to preserve biodiversity and mitigate climate change.

The research team, including scientists from Lund University and Aarhus University, analyzed the interplay between the number of large herbivores and the diversity of trees in protected areas worldwide. The findings showed that regions with abundant large herbivores have more variable tree cover compared to areas without these animals. This variability in tree cover is expected to benefit overall biodiversity.

The presence of large herbivores plays a critical role in shaping natural landscapes. They consume vegetation and create physical disturbances, which result in a diverse vegetation structure. This diversity provides a rich habitat for many other species, highlighting the vital role that large herbivores play in influencing biodiversity.

The study underscores the need to integrate large herbivores into restoration and conservation strategies. By considering the ecological impact of megafauna, land managers and policymakers can better understand the complex dynamics of ecosystems and implement more effective conservation measures. The researchers argue that this aspect is often neglected within the framework of sustainable land management.

As the world focuses on combating climate change and biodiversity loss, the study calls for a broader and more nuanced discussion on ecosystem management and conservation. The United Nations has declared the 2020s as the decade of ecosystem restoration, with a target of restoring up to 100,000 square kilometers of nature. To achieve this, the researchers emphasize the importance of protecting and conserving large herbivores, as they contribute to carbon sequestration and the creation of diverse habitats.

This research highlights the intricate relationship between large herbivores, tree diversity, and overall biodiversity. By recognizing the role of these animals in shaping landscapes, we can better prioritize their conservation and ensure the preservation of thriving ecosystems.

