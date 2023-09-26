Astronom Nemokake Galaxy Quiescent Massive lan Kompak Nggunakake JWST

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery of a new galaxy known as JWST-ER1. This newfound object is classified as a massive and compact quiescent galaxy. The findings were recently published in a paper on the pre-print server arXiv.

Massive quiescent galaxies play a crucial role in understanding galaxy evolution as they are believed to be progenitors of giant elliptical galaxies. These galaxies stopped forming stars earlier and achieved their stellar masses more rapidly. Therefore, studying them can provide valuable insights into the process of galaxy evolution.

The team of astronomers, led by Pieter van Dokkum of Yale University, detected JWST-ER1 using JWST’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) as part of the COSMOS-Web survey. One of the notable features of JWST-ER1 is the presence of an Einstein ring, which is caused by gravitational lensing and gives the appearance of light forming a ring.

The researchers identified the galaxy and its ring in the JWST NIRCam observations conducted for the COSMOS-Web project. JWST-ER1 consists of a compact early-type galaxy (JWST-ER1g) and a complete Einstein ring (JWST-ER1r) with two prominent concentrations of red light. The diameter of the center of the ring was measured to be approximately 1.54 arcseconds.

This new galaxy has a redshift of 1.94, a radius of about 21,500 light years, and an estimated mass of 650 billion solar masses. It exhibits a low star-formation rate and an age of 1.9 billion years, making it a massive and quiescent galaxy. It is interesting to note that JWST-ER1 is compact, similar to other quiescent galaxies at similar redshifts.

In regards to the Einstein ring JWST-ER1r, it is produced by a background galaxy with a photometric redshift of 2.98. While numerous Einstein rings are known, complete ones like JWST-ER1r are rare.

The study also revealed that JWST-ER1 is nearly perfectly round and lacks any obvious star-forming regions, tidal tails, or irregularities based on NIRCam imaging.

Further observations of JWST-ER1 are proposed to investigate whether nearby galaxies or structures along the line of sight contribute to its mass. Additionally, astronomers seek to determine if JWST-ER1 is the central galaxy of a progenitor cluster.

This discovery opens up new avenues for research and adds to our understanding of the evolution of massive galaxies.

Source: Pieter van Dokkum et al, A massive compact quiescent galaxy at z=2 with a complete Einstein ring in JWST imaging, arXiv (2023).