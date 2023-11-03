A captivating image of Jupiter has recently been captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the gas giant in an unexpected pastel palette. This color composite picture, taken in ultraviolet light, offers a unique perspective on Jupiter’s atmosphere, revealing a notable feature—the Great Red Spot appearing blue.

The intriguing transformation of the Great Red Spot’s hue in the ultraviolet spectrum is due to high-altitude hazes present in the massive storm system. These hazes absorb ultraviolet photons, preventing their reflection back to Earth. Scientists at NASA, utilizing data from the Hubble proposal focusing on Jupiter’s superstorm systems, intend to utilize this ultraviolet image to investigate and map the complex structures of deep water clouds within Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Ultraviolet light, characterized by its short wavelengths and high energy, exposes hidden phenomena beyond the range of human vision. It allows astronomers to observe light emitted by hot, young stars typically obscured by galactic dust. Additionally, ultraviolet light unravels crucial information about the composition, densities, and temperatures of interstellar matter.

In 2020, another remarkable view of Jupiter was obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope, utilizing multiple wavelengths, including ultraviolet. The combination of near-infrared imaging and ultraviolet observations offers a comprehensive and panchromatic glimpse into the altitudes and distribution of Jupiter’s haze and particles. This further enhances the visible-light images captured by Hubble, showcasing the ever-changing cloud patterns.

The release of this image coincides with two significant events in Jupiter’s celestial journey. Firstly, Jupiter reached perigee, its closest point to Earth, on November 1-2, 2023, with a distance of approximately 595 million km (370 million miles) between our planet and the gas giant. Subsequently, opposition occurred on November 2-3, 2023, marking the alignment of Jupiter, Earth, and the Sun. Such a configuration presents an ideal opportunity for stargazers to observe Jupiter, easily identifiable as a bright object in the eastern sky during the evenings. Even with modest telescopes or binoculars, one can witness the four largest moons of Jupiter, three of which are larger than Earth’s Moon, with the notable Ganymede reigning as the largest natural satellite in our Solar System.

Experience the stunning cosmos as Jupiter unveils its true colors, a painted masterpiece in the night sky.

Pitakonan Paling Sering (FAQ)

1. What is ultraviolet light?

Ultraviolet light refers to short wavelengths of light that possess high energy but are beyond the range of human vision. It can reveal hidden phenomena such as light emitted by young stars and provide valuable insights into the composition, densities, and temperatures of interstellar matter.

2. Why does the Great Red Spot appear blue in the ultraviolet image of Jupiter?

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter appears blue in the ultraviolet image due to the presence of high-altitude hazes within the storm system. These hazes absorb ultraviolet photons, preventing them from being reflected back to Earth.

3. What is the significance of Jupiter reaching perigee and opposition?

Jupiter reaching perigee signifies its closest approach to Earth, allowing for enhanced observations. Opposition occurs when Jupiter, Earth, and the Sun are in alignment, making it an ideal time to observe the gas giant with even small telescopes or binoculars.