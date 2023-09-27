Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Seni Mlaku-mlaku Alon-Alon: Ngrangkul Laju Luwih Alon ing Donya Cepet

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
Seni Mlaku-mlaku Alon-Alon: Ngrangkul Laju Luwih Alon ing Donya Cepet

In a world that values speed and efficiency, the act of walking slowly may seem out of place. However, one parent shares the transformative experience of embracing a slower pace while walking with their toddler. The author observes their child’s cautious and curious approach to walking, and how it has forced them to reconsider their own fast-paced habits.

Walking at a slower pace can be a meditative and magical experience, allowing one to see the world through fresh eyes. However, the author also highlights the challenges of navigating a city that is designed for speed. Pedestrian crossing times and traffic signals are often designed with the assumption that everyone walks at a certain speed, disregarding those who may require more time.

According to David Levinson, a Professor of Transport, the world is designed to hurry people along for the benefit of others. Our obsession with time optimization, rooted in the medieval concept of public clocks, has led to a society that values rushing and achieving goals quickly. As a result, many individuals have lost the ability to fully enjoy the present moment and appreciate what is around them.

The author suggests that there is value in slowing down and embracing the wonder of wandering. It is important to take a moment to appreciate things for their own sake and not constantly be looking towards the next task. The experiences of walking with a child have shown the author the impatience of society, but also the beauty of growth and exploration at one’s own pace.

In conclusion, while the fast-paced nature of our world may lead us to rush through life, there is value in embracing a slower pace. Slowing down allows us to fully experience the present moment and appreciate the wonder of the world around us. Perhaps it is time to take a step back, breathe, and enjoy the journey, even if it means walking at a toddler’s pace.

sumber:
– David Levinson, Professor of Transport at the University of Sydney
– Joseph Henrich, anthropologist

Note: This article is a summary of the source article titled “The art of slow walking: Embracing your toddler’s pace”.

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Instrumen Ilmiah ing Modul Chandrayaan-3 Ngirim Data sing Cekap kanggo Sinau Eksoplanet ing Masa Depan

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades kanggo Vikram Lander lan Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Observasi JWST Nyaranake Kontaminasi Lintang Ngganggu Pangukuran Exoplanet TRAPPIST-1b

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Instrumen Ilmiah ing Modul Chandrayaan-3 Ngirim Data sing Cekap kanggo Sinau Eksoplanet ing Masa Depan

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades kanggo Vikram Lander lan Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Observasi JWST Nyaranake Kontaminasi Lintang Ngganggu Pangukuran Exoplanet TRAPPIST-1b

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Telpon Tutup Liyane: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Nyedhaki Bumi

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar