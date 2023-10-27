A Kitchener couple has found a unique way to stay positive in the face of challenges, particularly since their two-year-old daughter Raiya has been battling ongoing health issues since birth. After a prolonged stay in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Hamilton Health Sciences’ McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH), Raiya was recently discharged and is now receiving care at home with the assistance of her dedicated family.

Raiya’s journey has been marked by resilience and determination. Born prematurely, weighing just 1lb 4oz, she encountered lung issues that resulted in breathing difficulties. Raiya’s first visit to MCH was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and unfortunately, her second birthday was marred by illness. However, Raiya’s spirit remained unwavering.

During her time in the PICU, Raiya received care from various healthcare professionals, including nurses, physiotherapists, and child life specialists. They all played a crucial role in supporting Raiya’s recovery and ensuring her comfort. Dr. Melissa J. Parker, a staff physician in pediatric critical care, led Raiya’s healthcare team, intricately handling her medication and devising a plan for gradually weaning her off the ventilator.

Perseverance has been a defining characteristic of Raiya’s journey. Even while intubated, Raiya showcased her determination by actively participating in various activities. With the help of her physiotherapist, she regained her strength and mobility through play. Raiya’s progress was evident as she went from playing with balls and Play Dough to eventually walking.

In August, Raiya underwent a tracheostomy procedure to improve her breathing. This involved creating an opening in her neck to insert a tracheostomy tube, which would keep her airway open and assist with breathing. Raiya received intensive rehabilitation during this time, and her parents received training on how to care for her at home with the tracheostomy. The tracheostomy is expected to be necessary for the next two years.

Throughout this challenging journey, Raiya’s family has been a pillar of strength. They have managed to balance the responsibilities of caring for Raiya with their home life and two other children. The support they have received from healthcare professionals and their loved ones has been invaluable.

Raiya’s story is a testament to the power of hope and resilience. Despite the obstacles she has faced, she continues to move forward, guided by the unwavering support of her family and healthcare team. Raiya’s journey reminds us that with love and determination, anything is possible.

FAQ

1. What is a tracheostomy?

A tracheostomy is a surgical procedure that involves creating an opening in the front of the neck and inserting a tube into the windpipe (trachea). This helps to keep the airway open and assists with breathing.

2. What is the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)?

The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) is a specialized unit in a hospital that provides intensive care and specialized treatment for critically ill children. It is staffed by a team of highly trained healthcare professionals who are experienced in caring for children with complex medical needs.

3. How long was Raiya in the hospital?

Raiya spent over four months in the hospital, including a stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and two admissions to the PICU.

4. How did Raiya’s family show their support on the day she was discharged?

On the day Raiya was discharged from the hospital, her family wore matching t-shirts with the phrase, “I got 99 problems, but a trach ain’t one,” as a lighthearted way to commemorate the occasion and stay positive.

