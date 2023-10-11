Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Prakiraan Cuaca Luwih Apik kanggo Industri Energi Sajrone Gerhana, Thanks kanggo Model NOAA

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 11, 2023
NOAA’s short-range weather forecast model, the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR), now includes the prediction of solar and wind power generation disruptions during eclipses. The incorporation of eclipses into HRRR forecasts allows the energy industry to better model potential disruptions caused by eclipses and make plans to adjust power generation and backup.

Stan Benjamin, a CIRES scientist and former senior scientist at NOAA Global Systems Laboratory (GSL), states that this improvement is important for the energy industry, especially during rare but important eclipse disruptions. The HRRR model, developed by Benjamin and his team, has already successfully incorporated eclipses in previous total solar eclipses and an Arctic partial solar eclipse.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between Earth and the sun, partially or fully obscuring the sun. This results in a decrease in solar radiation hitting the Earth, which leads to a temporary decrease in temperatures and a calming of winds. The HRRR model now takes into account these effects and predicts how they will impact weather conditions during an eclipse.

The HRRR model now represents all solar eclipses that will occur in the next 4 decades, including the total solar eclipse set to pass over the United States in 2024. Energy industry representatives have expressed their gratitude for this improvement, as it allows them to account for and mitigate the impacts of eclipses on power generation.

The research and improvements made by NOAA and its partners, such as the HRRR model, play a crucial role in providing more accurate forecasts of solar and wind power, which in turn helps integrate renewable energy into the electrical grid more efficiently and accelerate the decarbonization of power generation in the United States.

Sources: Wikipedia, University of Colorado at Boulder

Definisi:
- NOAA: Administrasi Samudra lan Atmosfer Nasional
– HRRR: High-Resolution Rapid Refresh
– CIRES: Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences
– GSL: Global Systems Laboratory
– CIRA: Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere

