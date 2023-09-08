Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Pencitraan Kuantum Resilient: Mbusak Gangguan saka Gambar Kuantum

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Pencitraan Kuantum Resilient: Mbusak Gangguan saka Gambar Kuantum

Researchers have developed a new method for quantum imaging that can remove noise from images and generate high-quality representations of objects. The technique, known as quantum imaging distillation, utilizes photon pairs to gather information about an object without detecting the light interacting with it.

Quantum imaging is an emerging field that offers several advantages over classical imaging protocols. By using undetected probing photons, researchers have demonstrated the ability to achieve super-resolution imaging in low-photon flux scenarios. Additionally, quantum interference and entanglement can be utilized to develop protocols that are resilient to noise.

In this study, the team of researchers introduced a quantum imaging distillation method that specifically detects single photons. By modulating the signal of interest through interferometry, they were able to generate high-quality images of objects even in the presence of extreme noise levels.

The method, known as quantum imaging with undetected light (QIUL), employs a two-photon wide-field interferometric imaging approach. One photon illuminates the object, while its partner photon is detected on the camera. The illuminating photon remains undetected, providing a unique way to probe samples.

To study the resilience of the quantum imaging scheme, the researchers introduced a source of noise. Surprisingly, the method showed excellent performance even when subjected to noise intensities up to 250 times the quantum signal intensity.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities in the field of quantum imaging. By using quantum imaging distillation, scientists can acquire high-quality images of objects even in the presence of significant noise levels. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize various fields, such as medicine, astronomy, and microscopy.

sumber:
– Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adg9573

Ilmu

