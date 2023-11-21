New Insights on ESA’s JUICE Probe’s Journey to Jupiter

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) probe is embarking on an ambitious mission to study Jupiter and its three icy moons – Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. In a historic first, the JUICE probe will utilize a double gravity assist from both Earth and the Moon to propel itself towards Jupiter.

The latest milestone in the JUICE mission occurred recently, as the probe executed a crucial maneuver to change its orbit around the Sun. This intricate 43-minute burn utilized the main engine and approximately 10% of the probe’s fuel reserve. The maneuver was necessary to set the stage for next summer’s Earth-Moon double gravity assist.

Julia Schwartz, Flight Dynamics Engineer at ESA’s ESOC mission control center, emphasized the significance of this maneuver, revealing that it consumed a substantial amount of fuel due to JUICE’s considerable weight. With a total weight of around 6000 kg, JUICE is one of the heaviest interplanetary spacecraft ever launched.

Gravity assist is a technique that harnesses the gravitational field of a planet to provide a speed boost to the spacecraft. However, executing such an assist requires precise timing, speed, and trajectory. JUICE must arrive at the Earth-Moon system at the precise moment and follow the correct path to benefit from the slingshot effect.

While the primary maneuver is complete, a second, smaller maneuver is still necessary to ensure JUICE is on the correct trajectory for the Earth-Moon gravity assist. This two-part approach allows the second engine firing to correct any inaccuracies from the initial maneuver. In May 2024, the probe’s smaller thrusters will execute a final fine-tuning maneuver during its approach to Earth.

The JUICE mission, launched successfully in April, is equipped with advanced remote sensing, geophysical, and in situ instruments. However, due to the vast distance between Earth and Jupiter, detailed observations of the gas giant and its moons are not anticipated until 2031.

