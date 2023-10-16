Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Observatorium Gaia Badan Antariksa Eropa Nemokake Setengah Yuta Lintang Anyar

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Observatorium Gaia Badan Antariksa Eropa Nemokake Setengah Yuta Lintang Anyar

The European Space Agency (ESA) has recently released new data from its Gaia Observatory, revealing the discovery of over half a million previously unknown stars and more than 150,000 asteroids. This data is part of Gaia’s third data release, with the first release occurring in June 2022. These newly discovered stars are located within Omega Centauri, the largest globular cluster of stars visible from Earth, situated approximately 17,000 light-years away.

The recent observations by Gaia have documented a total of 1.8 million stars within Omega Centauri, with these new stars being comparatively fainter than the ones previously uncovered by the ESA. Specifically, the newly discovered stars are 15 times fainter than their counterparts in the cluster.

Gaia has successfully identified 526,587 new stars in the Omega Centauri region, which comprises nine densely populated areas. Notably, the observatory can now observe more than ten times the number of stars in the cluster’s core. This newly acquired data not only fills gaps in Gaia’s mapping but also provides valuable insights into star formation and development.

The discovery of these stars allows researchers to study their distribution and movement, surpassing the anticipated potential of Gaia. Additionally, these newly found stars represent one of the most densely populated regions observed by Gaia in this area of space.

Although Gaia was not initially designed for cosmology, the observatory, which has been in orbit since 2013, has proven to be highly effective in star detection. It has played a crucial role in discovering numerous stars throughout its various data releases. In addition, Gaia has facilitated the creation of an extensive and detailed map of the Milky Way, unveiling our galaxy in unprecedented detail.

sumber:
- Badan Antariksa Eropa (ESA)
– Gaia Observatory

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post web

Ilmu

Efek saka Tingkat Oksigen Tikel kaping pindho ing Makhluk Urip: Skenario sing Apik

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Sekolah Keberlanjutan Doerr Ngluncurake Mineral-X: Maju Industri Pertambangan Menuju Energi Bersih

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Pembentukan Pangea Ultima Bisa Nimbulake Suhu Ekstrem lan Ngancem Kaslametane Mamalia

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Efek saka Tingkat Oksigen Tikel kaping pindho ing Makhluk Urip: Skenario sing Apik

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Sekolah Keberlanjutan Doerr Ngluncurake Mineral-X: Maju Industri Pertambangan Menuju Energi Bersih

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pembentukan Pangea Ultima Bisa Nimbulake Suhu Ekstrem lan Ngancem Kaslametane Mamalia

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Hukum Nambah Informasi Fungsional: Perspektif Universal babagan Evolusi

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar