Pangembangan Mikrobioma Lisan ing Bayi: Ngerteni Faktor-faktor sing Nggawe Kesehatan Oral Awal

A recent review published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology explores the development of the oral microbiome in infants and the various factors that influence its composition. The oral microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms found in the mouth, including the tongue, teeth, gums, and tonsils. This diverse ecosystem of bacteria, fungi, archaea, and protozoa plays a crucial role in maintaining oral and overall health.

The study highlights the limited research conducted on the development of the oral microbiome compared to the gut microbiome. However, understanding the oral microbiome is crucial as it has implications for the child’s well-being throughout their life.

The development of the oral microbiome begins before birth, with bacteria such as Staphylococcus epidermidis colonizing the oral cavity. However, the oral microbiome is highly dynamic and undergoes significant changes during early life. By the time a baby is one month old, the initial bacteria have mostly disappeared, replaced by other genera such as Gemella and Haemophilus.

Infant diet plays a crucial role in shaping the oral microbiome. Breastfed babies have distinct microbiomes compared to formula-fed babies. Breast milk contains various components, including microbes, human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), and antimicrobial proteins. These components contribute to the development and protection of the oral microbiome.

Teething and the emergence of primary teeth also influence the development of the oral microbiome. As the baby grows and their teeth start to appear, new bacteria colonize the mouth. There is a complex relationship between tooth decay and the oral microbiome, with each influencing the other.

Additionally, factors such as respiratory health and antibiotic use can impact the oral microbiome. Bacteria from the respiratory tract can move to the mouth, potentially causing respiratory infections. Antibiotics, while necessary in some cases, can disrupt the oral microbiome, leading to long-term effects on oral health.

The review emphasizes the need for further research in this area, particularly longitudinal studies that track nutrition, teething, and health data across childhood. Advanced sequencing techniques are also necessary to differentiate between different species of Streptococcus and their effects on human health. Understanding the formation of the oral microbiome will enable the development of strategies to support lifelong oral and systemic health.

sumber:

– Frontiers in Microbiology. “Temporal Development of the Oral Microbiome in Infants: An Overview of the Meta-Analysis.”